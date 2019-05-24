Willie Wonka

Director Amy Paxton deliciously unfolds the story of Willy Wonka, world-famous chocolatier, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous— and mysterious—factory is opening its gates but only to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, dancing geese, edible scenery, and more, so much more at this everlasting showstopper!

Our cast of 84 students are from over 20 Milwaukee/Waukesha local schools, come together to tell the story of Willy Wonka’s candy factory in the breathtaking Schauer Arts Center, which just happens to be a historic canning factory.

Performances are May 24th at 7 pm, May 25th at 2 pm and 6 pm, and May 26th at 2 pm. Tickets are $16 before the show and at the door. Please visit www.cytchicago.org for more information.