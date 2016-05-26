Event time: 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM

If you haven't heard about the Willis Clan, you will! Discovered on America’s Got Talent and featured on the Today Shows’ “Sound of Music,” this family of 12 is currently in the second season of their own smash-hit TLC reality show. And it’s no surprise why — they’re one of the most musically gifted families you'll ever see! Likened to a modern day von Trapp family, The Willis Clan is comprised of world-class singers, dancers, musicians, writers and artists merging their Irish roots and love of multiple music genres into one unique sound for an incredibly entertaining show!

Price: PREMIUM $40 | STANDARD $36