Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums, and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and the language that describes what we all hold to be true. Porter’s songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence and muscle– at times electrifying, dynamic, and unique in the way that Porter’s voice blends and fuses with his fret work.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $22.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI! This concert is sponsored by Diedrich Agency and Pinnacle Plumbing, LLC and is supported in part by the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation and Wisconsin Arts Board.

http://willyporter.com/