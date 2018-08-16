Wilson Center Guitar Festival
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Join us for our sixth annual celebration of the greatest guitarists of today and tomorrow!
BUY YOUR TICKETS TODAY FOR A GUITAR LEGEND! Join Blues and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elvin Bishop for a ticketed concert experience at the Wilson Center Guitar Festival on Friday, August 17, at 7:30pm. Featuring guitarist/pianist Bob Welsh and percussionist/vocalist Willy Jordan, the Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio forges a new blues and R&B sensibility, colored by distinctive, stripped-down instrumentation and shot through with an exuberant, down-home vibe. In other words: Big Fun.
CHECK OUT THE FULL FESTIVAL! Live competition rounds in Classical, Fingerstyle, Jazz, and Rock & Blues • Masterclasses • Vendor Hall • Guitar Yoga • Art Exhibitions • Backyard Block Party featuring free performances from Milwaukee-area musicians and our 2018 competition first-place winners!
For tickets and Festival information, visit www.wcguitarfest.com.