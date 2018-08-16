Join us for our sixth annual celebration of the greatest guitarists of today and tomorrow!

BUY YOUR TICKETS TODAY FOR A GUITAR LEGEND! Join Blues and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elvin Bishop for a ticketed concert experience at the Wilson Center Guitar Festival on Friday, August 17, at 7:30pm. Featuring guitarist/pianist Bob Welsh and percussionist/vocalist Willy Jordan, the Elvin Bishop Big Fun Trio forges a new blues and R&B sensibility, colored by distinctive, stripped-down instrumentation and shot through with an exuberant, down-home vibe. In other words: Big Fun.

CHECK OUT THE FULL FESTIVAL! Live competition rounds in Classical, Fingerstyle, Jazz, and Rock & Blues • Masterclasses • Vendor Hall • Guitar Yoga • Art Exhibitions • Backyard Block Party featuring free performances from Milwaukee-area musicians and our 2018 competition first-place winners!

For tickets and Festival information, visit www.wcguitarfest.com.