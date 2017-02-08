Windfall Theatre presents: The Metromaniacs by David Ives

Event time: February 17 – March 4, 2017 (Fri. 2/17, Sat. 2/18, Fri. 2/24, Sat. 2/25, Mon. 2/27, Thu. 3/2, Fri. 3/3, Sat. 3/4) All Windfall performances are at 8pm

Windfall Theatre’s 24th Season of bringing Fearless theatre to Milwaukee audiences staged in Windfall’s intimate performance space located at Village Church Arts, 130 East Juneau Avenue, in the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown theater district continues on Friday, February 17, 2017 with the glittering Milwaukee premiere of THE METROMANIACS by David Ives adapted from La Métromanie by Alexis Piron.

About the Play: It’s Paris in the springtime of 1738 and love is in the air and the city has fallen in love with the poems of a mysterious poetess no one has actually met turning the literati into absolute metromaniacs (poetry crazed) determined to find out who she is. The play swirls around the adventures of poetry mad Damis crafting verses in the ballroom of his patron of the arts Monsieur Francalou a delightful dilettante poet and playwright hosting a grand party of 100 men to see the play he’s written to bring his lovelorn daughter Lucille out of her moody funk and ideally wed her to an eligible hunk. With lovers in disguise, mistaken identity, misplaced ardor, a fight for true love and witty rhyming couplets bubbling like champagne THE METROMANIACS

is a rollicking romp of a French farce with plenty of heart.

Price: Tickets $20.00 Box Office: 414-332-3963 www.WindfallTheatre.com