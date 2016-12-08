Wine and Art

Event time: 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

A fun and therapeutic night of art where wine and creativity are flowing! Mingle with friends, get inspired, and experience painting and other art forms in a fun, no-pressure environment with guidance from our professional instructor. No experience necessary and all supplies included. Private party options available. To view art pieces, please visit SchauerCenter.org/Classes or “Like” us on Facebook. INSTRUCTOR: Sandra Butz-Siebers & Sandy McCambridge LOCATION: Schauer Center, Art Gallery

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Jan. 26 BOARD PAINTING

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Feb. 23 PAINTING

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Mar. 23 PAINTING

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Apr. 27 JEWELRY

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm May 25 PAINTING

Price: $35 1 CLASS (INCLUDES SUPPLIES AND DRINK)