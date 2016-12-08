Wine and Art
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Event time: 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
A fun and therapeutic night of art where wine and creativity are flowing! Mingle with friends, get inspired, and experience painting and other art forms in a fun, no-pressure environment with guidance from our professional instructor. No experience necessary and all supplies included. Private party options available. To view art pieces, please visit SchauerCenter.org/Classes or “Like” us on Facebook. INSTRUCTOR: Sandra Butz-Siebers & Sandy McCambridge LOCATION: Schauer Center, Art Gallery
Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Jan. 26 BOARD PAINTING
Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Feb. 23 PAINTING
Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Mar. 23 PAINTING
Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Apr. 27 JEWELRY
Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm May 25 PAINTING
Price: $35 1 CLASS (INCLUDES SUPPLIES AND DRINK)