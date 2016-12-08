Wine and Art

Google Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

A fun and therapeutic night of art where wine and creativity are flowing! Mingle with friends, get inspired, and experience painting and other art forms in a fun, no-pressure environment with guidance from our professional instructor. No experience necessary and all supplies included. Private party options available. To view art pieces, please visit SchauerCenter.org/Classes or “Like” us on Facebook. INSTRUCTOR: Sandra Butz-Siebers & Sandy McCambridge LOCATION: Schauer Center, Art Gallery  

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Jan. 26 BOARD PAINTING 

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Feb. 23 PAINTING 

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Mar. 23 PAINTING 

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Apr. 27 JEWELRY 

Thursday 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm May 25 PAINTING

Price: $35 1 CLASS (INCLUDES SUPPLIES AND DRINK)

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
Google Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-25 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-18 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-11 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wine and Art - 2017-05-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine and Art - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wine and Art - 2017-04-27 00:00:00