Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting

to Google Calendar - Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting - 2018-04-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting - 2018-04-21 19:00:00

Holiday Inn (Milwaukee Riverfront) 4700 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

It’s the 25th anniversary of St. Francis Children’s Center’s Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting, and we are celebrating in big ways! Join us for an evening filled with fine wines, craft beers and gourmet chocolates. Plus live music from the 5 Card Studs, delicious appetizers, a huge silent auction featuring mobile bidding, exciting raffle prizes, a wine pull and more.

General admission tickets available for $50 in advance or $450 for a group of 10 people. Want early access, a special tasting, a commemorative glass and more? Check out our VIP ticket option for $75 per person.

All proceeds from the event support the special education, therapy and support services that St. Francis Children's Center provides to young children in our community.

Info
Holiday Inn (Milwaukee Riverfront) 4700 N. Port Washington Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity
414-351-0450
