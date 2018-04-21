It’s the 25th anniversary of St. Francis Children’s Center’s Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting, and we are celebrating in big ways! Join us for an evening filled with fine wines, craft beers and gourmet chocolates. Plus live music from the 5 Card Studs, delicious appetizers, a huge silent auction featuring mobile bidding, exciting raffle prizes, a wine pull and more.

General admission tickets available for $50 in advance or $450 for a group of 10 people. Want early access, a special tasting, a commemorative glass and more? Check out our VIP ticket option for $75 per person.

All proceeds from the event support the special education, therapy and support services that St. Francis Children's Center provides to young children in our community.