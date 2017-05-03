Wine & Beer Tasting at the Basilica

Basilica of St. Josaphat 2333 S 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: 6:30pm-9pm

Spend a spring evening sampling fine wines and craft beers with a tour of the

historic Basilica of St. Josaphat - majestic in the evening light.

Featured This Year: Live guitar music,

craft brews from Raised Grain Brewing Company, and wines from

Corvina Wine Company.  

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Interfaith South Shore Regional programs 

that provide free services and opportunities to older adults in Milwaukee County.

Tickets available online until May 12. Register at my.interfaithmilw.org/winetasting.

For more information contact Interfaith South Shore Regional at:

(414) 762-1998 or ssr@interfaithmilw.org 

Price: $30 in Advance, $35 at the door, $50 VIP

Basilica of St. Josaphat 2333 S 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
