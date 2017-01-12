Event time: 5-9pm

Winter Blues Bike Night

Thursday, Jan. 26, 5-9 p.m.

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

It’s a time for making resolutions, and in 2017, your friends at the Harley-Davidson Museum are making it easier to resolve to ride more! Join us at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant to reconnect with friends and fellow riders as we all pledge to log more miles in the saddle. Live music by the Matt “MF” Tyner & Jeff Hamilton Duo (from The Carpetbaggers) covering songs from the Delta blues, rockabilly, honky tonk and roots rock. In addition to MOTOR food and drink specials you’ve come to love (did someone say $2 brews with your MOTOR Bike Night koozie?), we’ll have special prizes for those iron butts who keep the odometer spinning. And it wouldn’t be Bike Night without raffles for unique Harley-Davidson merchandise.