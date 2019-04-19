Winter Blues Series: The Chicago Experience w/Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings

Lepanto Banquet Hall (Port Washington) 350 E. Seven Hills Road, City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

Join the Paramount Music Association for their Winter Blues Series Three nights, doors open at 7pm

Feb 15 - Toronzo Cannon Cannon with guests The Spectaculars

March 15 – John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band with guests Altered Five Blues Band ** Join us the following night March 16 for the Blues Challenge at the same location**

April 19 – Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings with guest 2019 Paramount Blues Challenge Winner

Advance tickets are $15 and are on sale now

Lepanto Banquet Hall is adjacent to the Country Inn & Suites just off hwy 43 in Port Washington, WI.

Lepanto Banquet Hall (Port Washington) 350 E. Seven Hills Road, City of Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
262-208-6288
