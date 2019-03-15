Winter Blues Series: The Chicago Experience w/John Primer

Join the Paramount Music Association for their Winter Blues Series Three nights, doors open at 7pm

Feb 15 - Toronzo Cannon Cannon with guests The Spectaculars

March 15 – John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band with guests Altered Five Blues Band ** Join us the following night March 16 for the Blues Challenge at the same location**

April 19 – Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings with guest 2019 Paramount Blues Challenge Winner

Advance tickets are $15 and are on sale now

Lepanto Banquet Hall is adjacent to the Country Inn & Suites just off hwy 43 in Port Washington, WI.