Winter is Coming: A Pop Up Bar Experience

The six-episode final season of HBO’s smash hit “Game of Thrones” is still several months away—it’ll air in April—but City Lounge is helping fans pass the time with this high-concept pop-up bar. To judge from a brief teaser video the Cudahy bar posted on its Facebook page, it looks pretty elaborate. It’ll run daily for three weeks, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 3, and feature a special drink menu and indoor and outdoor bars. There’s no cover, and costumes are encouraged but not required. Might we suggest a mock version of one of Rob Stark’s wolfskin coats?