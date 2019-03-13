Winter Tree Identification Series
Learn to identify native (and a few non-native) trees after their leaves have fallen. Dress for the weather. Register for each class separately. At the end of this course you will know most of the trees native to southeast Wisconsin!
Date and Time
Every Wed., Mar. 13 – Apr. 24
4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Location
Price
For adults and teens | Program Cost: $100 | Member Discount: $72 | Price Break: $50
Info
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
