Winter Wonderland at Hoyt Park

Event time: noon-4pm

Friends of Hoyt Park & Pool invite you to embrace the winter season and its beauty at our Winter Wonderland event. It will include winter-themed activities for children in the historic Grand Hall, as well as a winter woods walk through the surrounding park and landscaped pool area led by staff member and horticulturalist Michael Kreuser.

The event is free, and no reservation are needed. Food items including hot dogs, brats, nachos, pizza and beer garden pretzels will be available for purchase from The Landing at Hoyt Park. Beverages for purchase include hot chocolate, juice boxes and several adult beverages on The Landing's menu.

Learn about nature’s winter beauty, and enjoy the cozy atmosphere in front of the fireplace in the Grand Hall at Hoyt Park!

Price: Free