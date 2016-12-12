Winterfest at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Event time: 10am-2pm

The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you and your family to come out and conquer your cabin fever with:

Special winter nature walks

Indoor and outdoor games and activities

Entertainment by Miss Sparkle the Clown

Hot drinks

Family fun!

Free admission; $5 suggested donation for nature walks

Sunday Brunch available from Zilli Hospitality for regular price; visit http://www.zillihospitalitygroup.com/boerner-restaurant for reservations

Event held in the Boerner Visitor Center

More information at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/winterfest-2017/

Call 414-525-5661 or email info@fbbg.org for questions

