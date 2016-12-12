Winterfest at Boerner Botanical Gardens
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Event time: 10am-2pm
The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens invite you and your family to come out and conquer your cabin fever with:
Special winter nature walks
Indoor and outdoor games and activities
Entertainment by Miss Sparkle the Clown
Hot drinks
Family fun!
Free admission; $5 suggested donation for nature walks
Sunday Brunch available from Zilli Hospitality for regular price; visit http://www.zillihospitalitygroup.com/boerner-restaurant for reservations
Event held in the Boerner Visitor Center
More information at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/winterfest-2017/
Call 414-525-5661 or email info@fbbg.org for questions
