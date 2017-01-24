WiscoJazz w/Kid Millions
Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 10pm
WiscoJazz returns to the Highbury for its monthly dose of FUNK PARTY TIME! This time around we are featuring one of Milwaukee's dopest dudes - KID MILLIONS. From rocking the mic to rocking the decks, check out what this vinyl junkie has in store. Also spinning this night will be Highbury resident DJ lukewarm.
Saturday February 25th
@ The Highbury Pub
2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Bay View
10pm - 2am, 21+
FREE NO COVER.
All Highbury parties are ALWAYS FREE. ALWAYS FUN.
Price: FREE
Info
Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance