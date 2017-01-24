WiscoJazz w/Kid Millions

Event time: 10pm

WiscoJazz returns to the Highbury for its monthly dose of FUNK PARTY TIME! This time around we are featuring one of Milwaukee's dopest dudes - KID MILLIONS. From rocking the mic to rocking the decks, check out what this vinyl junkie has in store. Also spinning this night will be Highbury resident DJ lukewarm.

Saturday February 25th

@ The Highbury Pub

2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave, Bay View

10pm - 2am, 21+

FREE NO COVER.

All Highbury parties are ALWAYS FREE. ALWAYS FUN.

Price: FREE