Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2018 (6pm)

David "Harmonica" Miller & Tom Radai Present:

Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2018!

11/16/18 (Friday) Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival 2018: 6 pm -10 pm, Knights of Columbus West Allis, 1800 S 92nd St, West Allis, WI 53214, (414) 375-9895.

$10 online* or $15* when the Doors open at 5:30 pm!

Advance Tickets may be purchased here or at WisconsinAnnualBluesHarmonicaFestival2018.eventbrite.com until 5:00 pm on November 16th, 2018.

Let us know you are going by joining this event at

https://www.facebook.com/events/175014339750112

Musician Lineup*:

>Blue Rick with Reverend Raven , including Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

Blue Rick music: https://youtu.be/YfFwgZQG3d4

https://www.facebook.com/matt.liban

https://www.facebook.com/kurt.koenig.16

>Westside Andy with Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys (Craig Panosh - drums and P.T. Pedersen - bass)

http://reverendraven.com/

http://reverendraven.com/westside_andy

http://reverendraven.com/craig_panosh

http://reverendraven.com/pt_pedersen

>Lil' Davy Max with Reverend Raven, including Kurt Koenig and Matt Liban

http://www.lildavymax.com/

>Blues Harp Jimmie Band

https://www.facebook.com/bluesharpjimmie.davis

https://soundcloud.com/bluesharpjimmie

https://www.reverbnation.com/bluesharpjimmieband

>David "Harmonica" Miller with Reverend Raven, including Kurt Koenig, and Matt Liban

https://davidmiller.us/

https://www.facebook.com/BluesAndJazzPromotions

Facebook.com/WisconsinAnnualBluesHarmonicaFestival

*Scheduled musicians subject to change. Please check back with updates!

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!

WMSE

http://www.wmse.org/

Cascio Music

https://www.interstatemusic.com/

Wisconsin Blues Society

Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee

http://www.JazzUnlimitedMKE.org/

>FAQs

What can I bring into the event?

You may bring finger food, such as sandwhiches or pizza.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

You may call or text David Miller at (414) 375-9895 or by email at David@DavidMiller.us

*What's the refund policy?

No refunds!

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes. If you do not have access to a printer, then you must supply a picture ID along with the ticket number.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No. This event is for all ages.

Information on the Promoters:

David J. Miller:

"David J. Miller is a multiple genre Harmonicist, Vocalist, Guitarist, Teacher, Promoter, President of Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee, and Owner of David Miller Live Music. David Miller was introduced to the harmonica back in 1972 by his late father at the age of eleven years old. Dave’s dad was his mentor, but his other influences also included: Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton, Billy Branch, Little Walter, Big Walter Horton, Sonny Boy Williamson II, Junior Wells, to name just a few. David Miller has appeared throughout the Midwest. Some of the venues included the Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, Sherman Fest, as well as various Chicago clubs. Miller has played with Billy Branch, the legendary Aaron Moore, Willie Kent, Billy Flynn, Aron Burton, and Johnny Rawls.

Born in 1961, David J. Miller was raised with honest work ethics. David’s first job was at 13 years old, helping with odd jobs around his Uncle’s Hardware Store. This first gig started a solid foundation for a successful life of work in many fields. Miller worked many jobs in his life, always giving 110 per cent. David Miller started playing clubs in 1980, and called his group the Dave Miller Band. After going through a life changing time September 11, 2001, David found how precious life was then and even more today. After loosing his job on 9/11 and getting a divorce sometime later, an epiphany of becoming a full-time musician became reality in 2008. Today Miller lives life to the fullest, enjoying music and hobbies. Supporting himself is an obvious necessity, but health and happiness is the first priority. Yes, David is a full-time musician and promoter, but also fulfills his appetite for inner peace.

The Dave Miller Band provides a high energy eclectic repertoire from Blues-Rock to Jazz & Blues. The members of the band are as follows: David J. Miller (harmonicist, vocalist, and guitarist), Bill Martin (lead guitarist), Hal Miller (bassist), and Andrew Wilson (drummer). The Dave Miller Band is all professional and highly experienced musicians; eager to satisfy the fans and venue owners. For venues that require a smaller group, David Miller can provide the mellow tunes of a Trio, Duo or Solo Blues Show. Please see the online resume and my Band/Duo and Solo music on this page. David Miller Live Music is the umbrella for all music projects related to David Miller; Dave Miller Band, Dave Miller Chicago Blues Trio, Dave Miller Duo, and the Dave Miller Blues Solo. Dave’s official business; David Miller Live Music, can certainly fulfill any venue with virtually any genre. Dave Miller also works with the legendary Tom Radai in booking other events. These functions would include the Wisconsin Annual Blues Harmonica Festival and Tribute Blues Concerts featuring international blues musicians."

*https://DavidMiller.us/PromoPack!

Tom Radai:

"Blues Management Group was founded in 1966 by Tom Radai, America's only multiple winner of both the W.C. Handy and numerous overseas business awards (KBA - is Industry Handy Awards in categories of Agent, Mgr. and Blues Promoter). It has also been said that this company has featured more Blues Hall Of Fame artists on its roster then any other in the history of American Blues.

Blues Management quickly became known as the company that represented the best-of-the-best, the cream of the American Blues scene. In the 1960's and 70's Blues Management Group represented well known Blues icons such as Otis Spann, Eddie Taylor, George Smith, Johnny Young, Sam Lay, Johnny Littlejohn, Charlie Musselwhite, Juke Boy Bonner, and Jimmy Rogers. A short time later Phillip Walker and William Clarke joined the roster. In later years other Hall of Famers John Brim, Jesse Fortune, The Legendary Blues Band, Steve Guyger and The NEW Legends Of Blues All Stars joined Blues Management Group.

By the age of nineteen, Radai had booked his first European tour, and by age twenty he saw the need to learn the ropes of the road and add depth to his overall Blues experience as a road manager, roadie, PR frontman, valet, and musical tech. He then toured extensively with many of his artists in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand stopping in over thirty-five countries. Unlike some modern day Blues Agent-Managers who log their time on the internet only, he has paid hard core dues on the road where it really counts and knows first hand what real Blues Hardships can be.

The Blues Management Group acts have graced the stages of the early Ann Arbor Blues Festivals, The Beloit-Blues Festival, The Monterrey, The Newport, Notre Dame Blues Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, The Long Beach Festival, The Sacramento Blues Festival, The San Francisco Blues Festival, Mississippi Valley Blues Festival, King Biscuit Festival, Memphis In May, Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, The New Ulm Blues Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and many many more throughout the US and Canada.

In Europe Blues Mgt. acts have toured France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Holland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Austria and in England, Scotland, and Ireland. European festivals have included the Montreaux Festival in Switzerland, The North Sea Festival, The Utrecht Festival in Holland, The Nice Festival on the French Riviera, The Cannes Film Festivals Jazz & Blues Party, The Cahoors Festival in France, Paris Blues Festival, The Dijon Blues Festival in France, The Capital Festival in London and many many more.

In addition to these various festivals around the world Blues Mgt. Group has provided the Blues talent for untold numbers of memorable Blues performances in Art Centers, Colleges, Universities and Theatres throughout the World.

In addition to the countries mentioned above, Blues Mgt Group has recently featured their artists in extended tours of South America, Japan, and Puerto Rico and is currently in negotiation for festival, art center, college and theatre concerts in The Virgin Islands, West Indies, Korea and numerous Pacific rim locales.

Blues Mgt.'s depth of experience will best serve your concert and entertainment needs. A roster of classic American Blues artists is top shelf and will present you with a classy, well organized programs. Not only will you receive an entertaining concert, but one that is rich in American Blues music tradition, which is, of course, the hallmark of The Blues Management Groups' 40 year reputation."

*http://www.blues-management.com/pub/history/index.html