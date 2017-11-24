Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble November Concert

You are cordially invited to a Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble concert, featuring:

Brett Lipshutz - traverso

Eric Miller - viola da gamba

Sigrun Paust - recorder

Consuelo Sañudo - mezzo soprano

Monica Steger - traverso, recorder, harpsichord

Anton TenWolde - baroque cello

Max Yount - harpsichord

Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students)

Program:

Luigi Rossi - "Io lo vedo, o luci belle"

Georg Philipp Telemann - trio sonata for two recorders and basso continuo, TWV 42:F7

Marin Marais - Pièces de viole, movements from book 2

Jacopo Peri - "Solilario augellino"

"O miei giorno fugaci"

Benedetto Marcello - sonata for recorder and basso continuo, opus 2 nr 1

Jakob Friedrich Kleinknecht - Sonata in G major for two flutes and basso continuo

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair - "Les Syrenes"

Alexander Munro - Bony Jeane, from A Collection of the Best Scots Tunes Fited to the German Flute (1732)

Francisco de Santiago - "Ay, como flecha la Niña Rayos"