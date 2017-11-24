Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble November Concert
Charles Allis Art Museum 1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
You are cordially invited to a Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble concert, featuring:
Brett Lipshutz - traverso
Eric Miller - viola da gamba
Sigrun Paust - recorder
Consuelo Sañudo - mezzo soprano
Monica Steger - traverso, recorder, harpsichord
Anton TenWolde - baroque cello
Max Yount - harpsichord
Tickets at the door only: $20 ($10 students)
Program:
Luigi Rossi - "Io lo vedo, o luci belle"
Georg Philipp Telemann - trio sonata for two recorders and basso continuo, TWV 42:F7
Marin Marais - Pièces de viole, movements from book 2
Jacopo Peri - "Solilario augellino"
"O miei giorno fugaci"
Benedetto Marcello - sonata for recorder and basso continuo, opus 2 nr 1
Jakob Friedrich Kleinknecht - Sonata in G major for two flutes and basso continuo
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair - "Les Syrenes"
Alexander Munro - Bony Jeane, from A Collection of the Best Scots Tunes Fited to the German Flute (1732)
Francisco de Santiago - "Ay, como flecha la Niña Rayos"