Wisconsin Foodie Smörgåsbord 3rd Annual Fundraiser
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
You are invited to the 3rd Annual Wisconsin Foodie Smörgåsbord & fundraiser, taking place on Sunday, April 28th at Turner Hall Ballroom.
Meet the artisans and chefs from the show! Experience flavors of the program and connect with the stories you love. We have a variety of previous show guests to exhibit and sample their products to you!
This means a fun-filled day featuring Wisconsin’s top chefs and local artisans. Get ready to sample Wisconsin’s finest cheeses, meats, beers, spirits and other amazing treats.
General Admission vendors include:
J. Henry & Son’s Bourbon
Stevens Point Brewery
Valley Fish & Cheese
Von Stiehl Winery
Hsu’s Ginseng
Top Note Tonic
Philoçoffia
Honestly Cranberries
Big City Greens
Ciderboys
O’so Brewing Company
Great Northern Distilling
Bittercube Bar & Bazaar
Potosi Brewery
Anarchy Acres
Cedar Grove Cheese
Clock Shadow Creamery
Landmark Creamery
Uplands Cheese
Discourse: A Liquid Workshop
Colectivo
Rushing Waters Fisheries
Hatched
Underground Meats
Usinger’s Famous Sausage
Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats
American Skillet Company
Sassy Cow Creamery
Mr. Dye’s Pies
Sitka Salmon Shares
Roots Chocolates
KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates
Driftless Provisions
Burke Candy & Ingredients
Wollersheim Winery
Purple Door Ice Cream
Sap Sap
Hooks Cheese
Restaurant VIP vendors include:
Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery
Skaliwags
Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro
Rumpus Room, A Bartolotta Gastropub
Bacchus, A Bartolotta Restaurant
Braise
Black Shoe Hospitality
Sujeo
DanDan
Iron Grate
Goodkind
Bavette La Boucherie
Heritage Tavern
Company Brewing
Birch & Butcher
Café Manna
Centro Café
and more!