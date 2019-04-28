Wisconsin Foodie Smörgåsbord 3rd Annual Fundraiser

You are invited to the 3rd Annual Wisconsin Foodie Smörgåsbord & fundraiser, taking place on Sunday, April 28th at Turner Hall Ballroom.

Meet the artisans and chefs from the show! Experience flavors of the program and connect with the stories you love. We have a variety of previous show guests to exhibit and sample their products to you!

This means a fun-filled day featuring Wisconsin’s top chefs and local artisans. Get ready to sample Wisconsin’s finest cheeses, meats, beers, spirits and other amazing treats.

General Admission vendors include:

J. Henry & Son’s Bourbon

Stevens Point Brewery

Valley Fish & Cheese

Von Stiehl Winery

Hsu’s Ginseng

Top Note Tonic

Philoçoffia

Honestly Cranberries

Big City Greens

Ciderboys

O’so Brewing Company

Great Northern Distilling

Bittercube Bar & Bazaar

Potosi Brewery

Anarchy Acres

Cedar Grove Cheese

Clock Shadow Creamery

Landmark Creamery

Uplands Cheese

Discourse: A Liquid Workshop

Colectivo

Rushing Waters Fisheries

Hatched

Underground Meats

Usinger’s Famous Sausage

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats

American Skillet Company

Sassy Cow Creamery

Mr. Dye’s Pies

Sitka Salmon Shares

Roots Chocolates

KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates

Driftless Provisions

Burke Candy & Ingredients

Wollersheim Winery

Purple Door Ice Cream

Sap Sap

Hooks Cheese

Restaurant VIP vendors include:

Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery

Skaliwags

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Rumpus Room, A Bartolotta Gastropub

Bacchus, A Bartolotta Restaurant

Braise

Black Shoe Hospitality

Sujeo

DanDan

Iron Grate

Goodkind

Bavette La Boucherie

Heritage Tavern

Company Brewing

Birch & Butcher

Café Manna

Centro Café

and more!