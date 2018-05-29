KATHLEEN VINEHOUT MEET & GREET - May 29, 2018

Wisconsin Gubernatorial candidate Senator Kathleen Vinehout will hold an After Work Meet & Greet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29th at the Riverwest Public House, 815 E. Locust Street.

Senator Vinehout will present her "People First" vision for Wisconsin and talk about the Alternative Budgets she has created in response to the ones presented by Scott Walker over the past 8 years. Most importantly, she will listen and respond to your concerns about the extraordinary damages Walker has brought upon the Badger State and explain how she will right those wrongs.

This is a tremendous opportunity to talk to Senator Vinehout and discuss the issues facing Wisconsin and their solutions.

For more information, and to find out more about Senator Kathleen Vinehout, please visit https://www.kathleenvinehout.org