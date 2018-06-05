Wisconsin Historical Society Water Exhibit "Great Lakes Small Streams: How Water Shapes Wisconsin"
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
We drink it, fish in it, clean with it, swim in it and travel across it. Water has always been critical for our survival. The Great Lakes region is home to one of the largest freshwater resources on the planet. That water shaped the landscape, history and communities of our state. "Great Lakes Small Streams" tells the story of Wisconsin's relationship with water in simple language, with reproductions of 70 historic and contemporary photographs and documents.
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
