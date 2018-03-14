Wisconsin Hops & Barley Co-op Tap Takeover

Wisconsin Hops and Barley Co-op Brewers and Growers come together to launch four great tasting craft beers using locally-grown ingredients, local Wisconsin-based Brewing and local marketing to local craft beer consumers!

A culmination of eight years of collaborative effort from planting hop rhizomes back in 2009 on four different hop farms, irrigating, cultivating, harvesting, oasting (drying), processing and packaging these locally-grown hops have provided the four Craft Brewer Members with the opportunity to realize the fruits of their combined labor!

Although all the hops in these four craft beers have come from our Co-op's hop farms, they all have unique tasty flavor profiles by brewing brewed with different varieties of hops. Local hop brewing takes the harvested hops direct from Wisconsin Hop Farms to the kettle to brew full-body, full-flavored beers. These Wisconsin hop varieties include Cascade, Magnum, Centennial, Challenger, Willamette and Nugget Hops. We are pleased to announce the arrival of the following five unique, quality craft brews that are being sold throughout the state:

Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau, WI 5 Star Amber Ale

South Shore Brewery, Ashland, WI Nut Brown Ale and Wisconsin Pale Ale

Sprecher Brewery, Glendale, WI Magnum PA

Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee, WI Fuel Cafe Organic Stout

Join us at the Sprecher Walkers Point Taproom, 706 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 5-8 PM, and ask for the 2018 Wisconsin Hops and Barley Craft Beers that will be available for consumption on draught. Also, look for these great beers in your local stores in your local Wisconsin markets.

Much praise goes out to our local hop growers for producing high quality local hops that provide the unique taste profiles that today’s craft beer consumers are looking for:

Fine Bine Hop Farm, Rosholt, WI

Ag Dynamics Hop Farm, Arkansaw, WI

Polonia Hills Hops, Custer, WI

Wisconsin Hops and Barley Co-op was founded by the five Wisconsin Craft Brewers and the Four Hops Growers listed above in April, 2009. The Co-op is self-funded and operates within the Guidelines of the State of Wisconsin Cooperative. It is based in Onalaska, WI and its founding mission is to provide local brewing of high quality craft beers that incorporate local ingredients, local selling and marketing campaigns, and local consumption by discerning craft beer aficionados.

“He was a wise man who invented beer” - Plato