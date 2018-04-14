"Wisconsin Modernists" gallery tour

Curator Mary Chemotti will guide visitors through the two floors of the "Wisconsin Modernists: Rebels from Regionalism" exhibition. This exhibition features 28 artists who practiced Modernist tendencies in their artwork from the late 1930s through the 1960s when Regionalism was the prevailing trend. The works were assembled mostly from private collections that are coming together for the first time. Some of the familiar artists in this exhibition known in Milwaukee from earlier times are Fred Berman, Hulda Rotier Fischer, Joseph Friebert, Carl Holty, Mary Nohl, Ida Ozonoff, Laurence Rathsack, Lucia Stern, Helmut Summ, Melvin Tess, Howard Thomas, Arthur Thrall, Eugene von Bruenchenheim, and Santos Zingale. This is a free event thanks to the support from the Rita Edquist Foundation at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Cedarburg Art Museum is located at W63N675 Washington Ave.