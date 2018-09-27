Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “Four Seasons in the Manor”

“Four Seasons in the Manor”

Thursday, September 27, 2018, 7:30 pm @ Rustic Manor 1848

Guest Artist – Lara St. John, violin

The Wisconsin Philharmonic invites you to our opening concert of the season at the Rustic Manor 1848 in Hartland! Lara St. John, violin, brings her renowned artistry to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and adds her own twist with Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

Enjoy the beautiful backdrop of the changing fall colors at the barn as our musicians play a 70-minute, no intermission, program.

Doors Open: 6:30 pm.

Pre-Concert Conversation: 6:45 pm. Concert: 7:30 pm.

Tickets: General Admission, $50 each

Call: 262-547-1858