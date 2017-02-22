Wisconsin's John Muir – an Exhibit celebrating the Centennial of the National Park Service
UW-Waukesha 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188
Event time: (Open M-F, and Sunday)
Dates: February 27-March 17, 2017
What: Wisconsin’s John Muir – an Exhibit celebrating the Centennial of the National Park Service - A collection of books and streaming videos about John Muir
When: Visit: https://waukesha.uwc.edu/library for hours. (Open M-F, and Sunday)
Cost: Free admission
Visual Arts