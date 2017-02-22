Wisconsin's John Muir – an Exhibit celebrating the Centennial of the National Park Service

UW-Waukesha 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188

Event time: (Open M-F, and Sunday)

Wisconsin’s John Muir – an Exhibit celebrating the Centennial of the National Park Service

 

Dates: February 27-March 17, 2017

Where: UW-Waukesha Campus Library, 1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha

What: Wisconsin’s John Muir – an Exhibit celebrating the Centennial of the National Park Service - A collection of books and streaming videos about John Muir

When: Visit: https://waukesha.uwc.edu/library for hours. (Open M-F, and Sunday)

Cost: Free admission

Price: free

View Map
