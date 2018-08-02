Wisconsin State Fair 2018
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
×
friends at WI State Fair
The annual Wisconsin State Fair is the state’s largest agricultural showcase, offering endless family entertainment at an exceptional value. The State Fair features the exciting SpinCity Amusement Ride and Game Area, 30 FREE stages, numerous educational exhibits, plenty of shopping and hundreds of food and beverage options. Ticket sales and fair entry cease one hour prior to park closure.
Info
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals, Kids & Family, Youth/Teens