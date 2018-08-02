Wisconsin State Fair 2018

to Google Calendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00

Get Tickets Here

Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

The annual Wisconsin State Fair is the state’s largest agricultural showcase, offering endless family entertainment at an exceptional value. The State Fair features the exciting SpinCity Amusement Ride and Game Area, 30 FREE stages, numerous educational exhibits, plenty of shopping and hundreds of food and beverage options. Ticket sales and fair entry cease one hour prior to park closure.

Info
Wisconsin State Fair Park 8100 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals, Kids & Family, Youth/Teens
Get Tickets Here
to Google Calendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Wisconsin State Fair 2018 - 2018-08-02 00:00:00