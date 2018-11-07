Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon

Celebrate Milwaukee Veterans Week on Wednesday, November 7th from 11am-1pm for the Milwaukee Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon hosted by the Harley-Davidson Museum. The Milwaukee Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon will feature community and business leaders, celebrate local veteran-friendly businesses, and highlight the resources available to them. The Milwaukee Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon is presented by the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Dedicated to promoting veteran owned and veteran friendly businesses, as well as the vibrant network of nonprofit organizations in our community, the 3rd Annual Milwaukee Veterans Week is a week-long marketing and events program highlighting the contributions veterans make to their local community. This program supports our veteran business community by offering a series of business-focused events throughout the week, in addition to advertising encouraging the general public to observe Veterans Day by patronizing local veteran owned businesses through media coverage and digital promotional efforts. Promotional efforts also highlight local veteran-friendly businesses observing Veterans Day by offering giveaways, discounts or other promotions to veterans and military families. Finally, Milwaukee Veterans Week highlights events hosted by community organizations celebrating veterans.

From its creation as a marketing platform to promote local veteran-owned businesses, Milwaukee Veterans Week has evolved to become the community’s go-to resource for ways to recognize and celebrate Veterans Day in southeastern Wisconsin.