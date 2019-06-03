Wisconsin Wine and Cheese Fest at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

Taste Wine and Cheese from Wisconsin's five wine regions. Included with each admission are 10 wine samples and a 5-ounce glass of your favorite wine! Cheese or ice cream will also be offered from each region. Guests will also have the opportunity to listen to live music, see cheese carvings, and help churn butter.

Old World Wisconsin admission is not required to attend this event. This event is co-hosted by the Wisconsin Winery Association.

Cost: $30/adult. All Wisconsin Historical Society members receive a 10% discount. Wisconsin Winery Association member price $27. Tickets available for purchase the day of the event on-site.

Info

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Museums & Tours
262-594-6301
