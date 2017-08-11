Wishbone Ash
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7:30pm
Wishbone Ash, one of the most influential guitar bands in the history of rock, bring it to their North American fans on the 2017 “Tough and Tender Tour.” As they celebrate their 48th anniversary, the guys will present time-honored classics,deep tracks from their storied career, as well as new favorites from recent recordings.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance