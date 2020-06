With No Justice, We Walk In Peace Protest (June 6)

Milwaukee’s next peaceful protest is being held on June 6th, 2020 starting at Cathedral Square Park.

Gathering and Supply Donation: 3pm

Walking of the protest: 4pm

If you’d like to donate financially so that supplies can be purchased as well (Masks, Water, Snacks, Etc) our currently used Venmo is @TomiBordeaux

The route will be determined by what is safest for the group as a whole taking into consideration all parties involved.

*REMINDER* We advise for your safety and everyone's safety you wear a mask during this protest. We also recommend goggles just in case, as well as any other necessities you feel you may need as the walk will be lengthy.

We thank everyone over the last week who has continued to join in these peaceful gatherings and want to remind everyone that with the continuation of this we have become a movement and there will always be power behind your voice and IT DESERVES TO BE HEARD!