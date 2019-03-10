When:

March 10, 2019 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Where:

MSOE Kern Center

1245 N Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

USA

Cost:

$12 / 5 for price of 4

Contact:

WMSE

414-277-7247

WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events

91.7FM WMSE Chili Music Rockabilly Chili

WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili will once again take over the MSOE Kern Center on Sunday, March 10 and feature over 50 local restaurants, cafes and caterers. This has become the event to kick off the Spring season and you do not want to miss it.

Back are the Chili Races, The Firemen and The Dick Satan Trio will perform!

This pack includes – 2 Rockabilly Chili Tix, 12 Sample Tickets, One Hat, Two bottles of Hot Sauce, a Muffin Tin, a Bib, a Tee