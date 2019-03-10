WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili
MSOE Kern Center 1245 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
When:
March 10, 2019 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Where:
MSOE Kern Center
1245 N Broadway
Milwaukee, WI 53202
USA
Cost:
$12 / 5 for price of 4
Contact:
WMSE
414-277-7247
WMSE Sponsored & Partner Events
91.7FM WMSE Chili Music Rockabilly Chili
WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili will once again take over the MSOE Kern Center on Sunday, March 10 and feature over 50 local restaurants, cafes and caterers. This has become the event to kick off the Spring season and you do not want to miss it.
Back are the Chili Races, The Firemen and The Dick Satan Trio will perform!
This pack includes – 2 Rockabilly Chili Tix, 12 Sample Tickets, One Hat, Two bottles of Hot Sauce, a Muffin Tin, a Bib, a Tee