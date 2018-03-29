Wolf Alice w/The Big Pink

When Wolf Alice’s debut album My Love is Cool was released in 2015, it offered a more benevolent kind of sound, while still descending from Britpop lineage. Though harking to 90’s grunge, the band indulged the era’s spirit with brattiness and rock ‘n roll attitude.

Since that debut, they’ve received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance for their Top 10 Alternative single “Moaning Lisa Smile,” were named one of Rolling Stone‘s 10 New Artists You Need To Know, had several headline tours and performed at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. That is on top of all of their achievements in their home base of the UK, which include a debut at No. 2 in the UK charts, nominations for the prestigious Mercury Prize and a Brit Award, winning the NME Award for Best Live Band and a campaign that culminated in a Gold certified album.