Acoustic Open Stage w/feature Wolves With Virginia (sign-up 8:30pm, start 9pm)
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Wednesday April 4th newly Relocated from Los Angeles Wolves With Virginia Aka Ryley Northrop 10pm at
A little about Wolves With Virginia
Ryley Northrop aka .He is now residing in Milwaukee.
Until he gets a band he plays acoustic and kicks ass .
Here is lots of originals and covers he recorded in basement .I like him plugged in better but he does it all.
https://soundcloud.com/ryleyno
His former band played everywhere in Los Angeles and made number 4 with just a demo in 2008 ahead of the Breeders ,Thee Oh Sees and more.Big fucking deal .Hahah
I'm a fan of The Frogs and lots from your neck of the woods and former promoter ,dj and musician and worked at clubs since 80s as a homeless 15 year old punk and id have to say hes one of the best that I have seen except Lux Interior. I even used to have Jimmy and Dennis from the Frogs phone number and crank called them.They didn't have that great of a sense of humor as I would think.
He played Mike Watts 50th Birthday etc and lots of shows.
He is hungry..Please give him a shot..If you know a drummer and bass player thats even better .He is more than fine solo.
Heres him on low budget fast recording at his best
https://myspace.com/horrorsoftoledo
Articles :
http://ieweekly.com/2008/03/pick-of-the-week-events/the-horrors-of-toledo-at-the-glass-house/
\
Number four for a demo above some great bands
http://www.kspc.org/charts/archives/2008/5232008.html