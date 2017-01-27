Event time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join us at the 4th Annual Woman UP! presented by Aurora Health Care for a day that celebrates YOU!

Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

10am - 4pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

• Mingle with over 250 vendors

• Sample delicious foods and drinks from a variety of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, chocolatiers and wineries.

• Watch expert presentations in Health and Wellness, DIY, Finance, Fitness and more!

• Enjoy a fashion show hosted by Milwaukee Fashion Week that will feature local designers, models and stylists.

Invite your friends and save! Get 4 tickets for the price of 3 when you purchase online with the discount code: womanup4

Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/39625784/woman-up-2017

Price: Preorder for $10, At the door: $15