Women of the World Unite Ensambe feat. Yael Deckelbaum

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Women of the World Unite: Prayer of the Mothers Ensemble Feat. Yael Deckelbaum
When: 11/4/17 Doors and Bar open 6:45, concert begins 7:30 PM
Where: Thrasher Opera House - 510 Mill St. Green Lake, WI 54941
Tickets: $28 - order online www.thrasheroperahouse.com or call our office 920.294.4279
Yeal Deckelbaum is an award-winning Israeli/Canadian singer-songwriter and activist. She created the song "Prayer of the Mothers" to support the march of hop, lead tby the moment of "Women Wage Pace", in which thousands of Israeli and Palestinian women marched together in a joint prayer for peace.