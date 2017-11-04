Women of the World Unite Ensambe feat. Yael Deckelbaum

Women of the World Unite: Prayer of the Mothers Ensemble Feat. Yael Deckelbaum

When: 11/4/17 Doors and Bar open 6:45, concert begins 7:30 PM

Where: Thrasher Opera House - 510 Mill St. Green Lake, WI 54941

Tickets: $28 - order online www.thrasheroperahouse.com or call our office 920.294.4279

YouTube Link to viral video "Prayer of the Mothers" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyFM-pWdqrY

Yeal Deckelbaum is an award-winning Israeli/Canadian singer-songwriter and activist. She created the song "Prayer of the Mothers" to support the march of hop, lead tby the moment of "Women Wage Pace", in which thousands of Israeli and Palestinian women marched together in a joint prayer for peace.