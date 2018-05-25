Women in Worship (WIW) is a gathering for women to pray, worship and hear the word of God. It is an amazing opportunity for women to drop the challenges and stresses of “life,” come to the throne of God and enter into His presence.

In May of 2007, Pastor Melva Henderson hosted the first WIW. Anticipating 100 women, she was shocked when more than 200 women arrived. Each year, WIW continues to grow—impacting the lives of thousands. We believe Women in Worship is becoming one of the largest gatherings of women around the world.

Come experience prayer, worship and the word of God on another level. "Your Life Will Never Be The Same!"