The Wooldridge Brothers album release

Event time: 8pm

WOOLDRIDGE BROTHERS - ALBUM RELEASE

Fri Aug 4 2017 8pm - $10 @ 224 W. Bruce St.

The Wooldridge Brothers will be releasing a new album August 1st. The name of the album is Starts At Dusk. It's a end-of-summer themed album that is built around the imagery of old drive in movie theaters. This new album also comes after our hit appearance at the sold-out Big Star Third show in Minneapolis (at First Ave: where Purple Rain was filmed) and our tour last summer with The Baseball Project (feat. members of REM, Young Fresh Fellows and Dream Syndicate).

“Starts at Dusk” is the Wooldridge Brothers’ sixth studio album. Although the WB’s have achieved some fame for an alt-country/Americana sound, this album is a departure in style, featuring a both a harder and richer rock n’ roll sound.

The new sound is due in part to the unique and creative production of Scott Gorsuch, the band’s drummer and an experienced audio engineer. Gorsuch and Brian Wooldridge envisioned a new sound for the band that is at once complex and direct, bringing a new level of musicianship to the songs. John Munson, known for his work with Semisonic and The New Standards, also added production help for tracks recorded at Minneapolis’ legendary Terrarium Studio.

But the songs themselves are more complex as well, struggling with themes of identity, aging, loss, and redemption. The album opens with a song that contemplates the meaning of life (“Waiting it Out”), another track name-drops Joe Strummer AND Christopher Cross (“Drive Through Summer),” a third deals with the pain that we all experience—and cause—simply by living (“Some of the Damage.”)

“Starts at Dusk” is available exclusively at Anodyne Coffee Stores for the month of August, then will be available online at the Wooldridge Brothers’ website. A national release is planned for fall. 88Nine Radio Milwaukee has already added the lead track, Waiting It Out, to their playlist.

Price: $10