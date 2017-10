×

Have you ever wondered what Milwaukee was like during World War II? Author and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Meg Jones explains why Milwaukee got the reputation of being the “Machine Shop to the World.”

Learn how Milwaukee factories retooled and mobilized for wartime production, including Harley-Davidson and Falk Corporation, and how locals sacrificed their lives for the cause like Mildred Fish Harnack, Mayor Carl Zeidler, and USS Arizona captain Franklin Van Valkenburgh.

A kosher lunches can be ordered at a cost of $10. Selections are: Tuna Salad Supreme, Tuna Sandwich, Egg Salad Sandwich, Fish Sandwich, Grilled Cheese or Vegetarian Patty Melt. Or feel free to bring your own lunch.

General Admission $5 | Members FREE





This program is being offered in connection with the exhibit, Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz, on display from February 17 – May 26, 2017.