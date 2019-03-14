Worlds of Speculative Fiction: Philosophy, Fantasy, & Sci-Fi
Brookfield Public Library 1900 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Worlds of Speculative Fiction: Philosophy, Fantasy, and Science Fiction – a monthly discussion series with Dr. Gregory B. Sadler
Join in for an engaging lecture & discussion on Mary Shelley's novels on the modern world with Dr. Gregory B. Sadler in the thirty-fifth of an ongoing monthly series about some of the great authors writing about philosophy, fantasy, & science fiction. All are welcome to experience familiar and new authors of fantasy and sci-fi.
The FREE online class for this series: https://bit.ly/2Sle4Ec
Info
Brookfield Public Library 1900 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups