Yappy Halloween

The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

On Sunday, October 22, dogs take center stage for our second annual Yappy Halloween. Tails will wag as four-legged friends enjoy their treats and zombie-themed photo booths. Owners can let loose with featured Beam Suntory cocktails; $1 of each sold will be donated to the Humane Society.

Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity
