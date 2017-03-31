Event time: 4pm

Former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chancellor and Emeritus Professor of History John Schroeder will present a lecture, "Year One to R1: UWM's Challenging Ascent," at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in the fourth floor Conference Center of the UWM Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave.

Schroeder will describe how UWM overcame obstacles to rise from a fledgling university in 1956 to a major research university in 2016.

His talk will focus on the initial three decades of UWM’s history as a new university. Between roughly 1956 and the late 1980s, UWM faced and overcame successfully a number of challenges and obstacles which put the university firmly on the road to achieving Research 2 status in the mid 1990s and then Research 1 status in 2016.

John Schroeder served as Chancellor from 1991 to 1998. He is the author of six books, including The Battle of Lake Champlain: A “Brilliant and Extraordinary Victory” (2016, University of Oklahoma Press).

This lecture, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the UWM Archives.

Price: Free and open to the public.