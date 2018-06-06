Yo-Yo Class for Beginners, ages 8-108!
Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum 533 Milwaukee Av , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 533105
Beginner's Yo-Yo Class, for ages 8-108; Learn to Yo-Yo and celebrate National Yo-Yo Day!
Either June 6 or 7, 2018
10-11 am
Ten classic yo-yo tricks are taught in the one hour class including tricks like Walk-the-Dog, Rock-the-Baby, Around-the-World, and string tricks. The class is for kids and adults, minimum ages of 8; younger are not admitted.
-- The yo-yo class fee is $35, which includes the high quality $20 ball bearing yo-yo to keep.
-- Pre-registration is required for yo-yo classes, as space is limited.
-- Participants must be a least 8 years old, as younger people do not yet have the necessary motor skills to accomplish the tricks in the class.
The instructor has taught more than 2000 people to yo-yo, appeared on Chicago PBS, demonstrated yo-yoing at a festival in Italy, and yo-yoed with world famous performers.
Other times can be scheduled for groups and birthday parties with 6-10 participants.
(262) 763-3946
The non-profit, educational museum is at 533 Milwaukee Av, Burlington. Parking is free.
Visit the website at www.topmuseum.org