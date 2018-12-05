Yoga Nidra - Experience the Restorative Power at Everyday Bliss

Yoga Nidra means "Yogic Sleep," a state of conscious Deep Sleep. In this carefully guided process, the conscious mind leaves the waking state to go beyond the dream state into a deep sleep state while remaining fully conscious. Yoga Nidra is one of the deepest of all meditations, leading your awareness through many levels of mental processes to a state of supreme stillness and insight. This technique is also used by Yogis to purify the mind of Samskaras; the deep mental impressions that are the driving force behind Karma. By participating we hope you will experience: deep relaxation, an incredible sense of peace, and profound clarity.

