Yoga and Wine

Join us for a no experience necessary Vinyasa class followed by a wine tasting at Water 2 Wine. Choose a flight of up to 5 wines from the over 70 varieties made right here in the greater Milwaukee area! Complimentary snacks provided for our group.

Water 2 Wine sources grapes from premier vineyards around the world to bring the best wines right to you! All are significantly lower in sulfites and other preservatives than wines from your local grocery store. You benefit by getting a tastier, fruitier wine with fewer chemicals.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Details for yoga:

Arrive 10-15 minutes prior to class to check in

Wear comfortable, stretchy layers

Bring a yoga mat (some available upon request)

Water bottle recommended

Medium Size space (fits approx 25 people)

Registration required. Must be 21 or older with a valid ID to participate.

Includes: yoga, wine tasting & snacks.