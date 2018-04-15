Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day

Special Features

•Keynote Speaker: Eric Blaustein was 12 years old when he saw his father taken away on Kristallnacht. He lived for three years with false papers and later survived Buchenwald by swapping identities with an Italian inmate who had died. He moved to Israel in 1948, fought in the War of Independence, and moved to the United States in 1954.

•Holocaust Education Honoree: Beth Feest

For more information, visit www.MilwaukeeJewish.org/Yamim