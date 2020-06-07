Young. Gifted. & Black Youth Rally

Join us in solidarity for a peaceful march starting in the parking lot of Parklawn Assembly of God, followed by a press conference in the parking lot of Sherman Phoenix. Join us after for a celebratory expression of black excellence and a show of love and support to the youth in the city of Milwaukee.

Class of 2020: wear your graduation robe

Everyone else: wear black or an inspirational shirt

Donations are being accepted to support young people attending post secondary opportunities.

Cashapp: $shermanphoenix, (memo) YGB College Fund

———————————

2pm, Meet in the Parking Lot of Parklawn Assembly of God, 3725 N. Sherman Blvd.

March to Sherman Phoenix (3536 W Fond Du Lac Ave) will begin at 2:30pm. Please bring signs and be sure to wear a mask. This is a peaceful demonstration!

Sponsored by: Sherman Phoenix, Youth Justice Milwaukee and Urban Underground.