42 Lounge, on behalf of the Office of the Headmaster, welcomes students, alumni and faculty to attend a bewitching celebration of the Triwizard Tournament at this year’s Yule Ball, hosted at Turner Hall Ballroom, on Saturday, January 13th. Our Headmaster herself has put the finishing charms on this year’s festivities and encourages all who attend to wear their very best dress robes as a certain well-known photojournalist will be making an appearance.

Doors open at 7pm. We will dance the Champions Waltz promptly at 8pm. We will then have the chance to, “Let our hair down,” as we turn things over to the enchanting sounds of the wizarding world’s most esteemed DJs. Our potions master is proud to share with you her newest spelbindingly delicious elixirs.

While you’re here, be sure to pay a visit to our shopkeepers who have brought their finest charms and magical wares for you to peruse. Please take caution when traveling via floo–some dark wizards have tampered with the chimneys. Best use caution and ride your broom or apparate instead.