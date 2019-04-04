Zed Kenzo w/DJ Drip Sweat

Milwaukee rapper Zed Kenzo emerged last year from the city’s Backline program with a bunch of new music to share. This year, she’s released a steady stream of exciting new singles, which have alternatingly spotlighted her wild flow and her ear for sweet, sticky hooks. She’ll celebrate the release of her new EP, Baby Swag, with this listening party on rooftop of No Studios (1037 W. McKinley Ave.). Tickets are free, but an RSVP is required.