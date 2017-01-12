ZIP MKE Gallery Opening

×

Inaugural Photo Exhibition to Debut This Month

ZIP MKE Unveils its Crowdsourced Project on January 21





Three months after asking Milwaukeeans to contribute their photos from the city’s 28 unique zip codes for the ZIP MKE project at the end of September, the inaugural exhibit will officially debut on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the Central Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library.





Almost 900 photos from all of Milwaukee’s 28 zip codes were submitted to the project by over 80 photographers via ZIPMKE.com, and nearly 200 photos from that crowdsourced collection will be on display at the exhibit.





The free kick-off celebration for the exhibition will take place from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm as part of the city’s Gallery Night/Day weekend. Speaking at the event will be Dominic Inouye, founder of ZIP MKE; Venice R. Williams, director of Alice’s Garden; and Andrew Levinson, producer of CBS 58’s Sunday Morning Spotlight. Music will be provided by local jazz artists Mark Davis and Jay Anderson. Four local establishments will be providing free appetizers and beverages: Coffee Makes You Black (located in 53206), The Tandem (53205), The Juice Kitchen (53205), and Gloria’s Cake Shop & Cafe (53204). And visitors will get the opportunity to mingle with their neighbors--old and new--with fun conversation starters and a zip code-themed “photo booth.”





The ZIP MKE gallery exhibition will be on display at the Central Branch of the Milwaukee Public Library until February 19. Afterward, the exhibition will make its rounds to multiple library locations around the city. Using the photographs as inspiration, ZIP MKE plans to host community conversations at these library branches about the issues that divide us and the solutions, including artistic ones, that can connect us. Other events will include a high school student contest and ZIP Walks/Runs/Bikes that will gather people to explore their city more closely and to capture it in photographs . . . together.





More details about the event can be found at ZIPMKE.com/Gallery-Opening or the Facebook event page at Facebook.com/ZIPMKE.

QUESTIONS? CONTACT@ZIPMKE.COM OR CALL 414-339-9489