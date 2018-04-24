Zoho User Group

Gravity Marketing & Zoho Corporation has put together a Zoho CRM User Group in Wisconsin to share best practices with business professionals who use Zoho CRM. Join us on Tuesday, April 24 from 4pm-6pm to learn how to Zoho CRM to drive sales and keep your customers happy.

The group meets to discuss Best Practices, share real cases and new releases on Zoho CRM. Attendees will have the opportunity to implement strategies into their own CRM throughout the session (bring your laptop!).

What are the benefits of using CRM for your business? CRMs help manage relationships with prospects and customers and streamline the sales process with real-time information on how your sales team communicate with a contact.

The session is in person, free to join and attend!